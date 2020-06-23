6605 Central Pacific Avenue

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters microwave Property Amenities clubhouse dog park gym parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Rare opportunity to live in a PRISTINE 3rd floor two bedroom condo in one of Southpark's most desirable neighborhoods!!! Kitchen features 42" staggered cabinets with light rail, subway tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting & granite countertops. ARCHED doorframes, 5" distressed hardwood plank floors, 7 INCH BASEBOARDS and CROWN MOLDING throughout! Designated/secluded dining room with TRAY CEILING makes for the perfect entertaining space for guests. Split bedroom floorplan with en-suite bathrooms and large closets. Master bedroom with tray ceiling and crown molding. SPACIOUS master bathroom features OVERSIZED garden tub, DUAL sinks, and sparkling Moen plumbing fixtures. Community amenities include pool, fitness facility, clubhouse, dog park, kids playground, and access to Little Sugar Creek Greenway! Located next to the pool for extra parking! Live 5 mins to all the fine dining, sophisticated shopping & quaint wine bars Southpark has to offer!