Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

6605 Central Pacific Avenue

6605 Central Pacific Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6605 Central Pacific Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rare opportunity to live in a PRISTINE 3rd floor two bedroom condo in one of Southpark's most desirable neighborhoods!!! Kitchen features 42" staggered cabinets with light rail, subway tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting & granite countertops. ARCHED doorframes, 5" distressed hardwood plank floors, 7 INCH BASEBOARDS and CROWN MOLDING throughout! Designated/secluded dining room with TRAY CEILING makes for the perfect entertaining space for guests. Split bedroom floorplan with en-suite bathrooms and large closets. Master bedroom with tray ceiling and crown molding. SPACIOUS master bathroom features OVERSIZED garden tub, DUAL sinks, and sparkling Moen plumbing fixtures. Community amenities include pool, fitness facility, clubhouse, dog park, kids playground, and access to Little Sugar Creek Greenway! Located next to the pool for extra parking! Live 5 mins to all the fine dining, sophisticated shopping & quaint wine bars Southpark has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

