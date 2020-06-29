All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

6602 Cragland Ct

6602 Cragland Court · No Longer Available
Location

6602 Cragland Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
**DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS**
Own this home through the Landis Homeownership program. We will purchase the property you love and rent it back to you until you're ready to buy. Please visit www.landis.com and apply at: https://tinyurl.com/y2glbpxa

Welcome to your beautiful home in the popular Highland Creek neighborhood. Cul-de-sac home site with fenced yard backs up to walking trail in community. Hardwoods in the great room which is open to the dining room. Vaulted two-story great room with crown molding features a gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances and tile flooring. Enjoy your back yard with an over-sized deck and stone patio. The 2nd floor features 3 large bedrooms including large master suite. Plenty of storage featuring two car garage. Neighborhood features tremendous amenities including clubhouse, pools, playgrounds, walking trails, much more.

(RLNE5295562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6602 Cragland Ct have any available units?
6602 Cragland Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6602 Cragland Ct have?
Some of 6602 Cragland Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6602 Cragland Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6602 Cragland Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6602 Cragland Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6602 Cragland Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6602 Cragland Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6602 Cragland Ct offers parking.
Does 6602 Cragland Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6602 Cragland Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6602 Cragland Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6602 Cragland Ct has a pool.
Does 6602 Cragland Ct have accessible units?
No, 6602 Cragland Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6602 Cragland Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6602 Cragland Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
