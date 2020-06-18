All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6600 Porterfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6600 Porterfield Road
Last updated May 12 2020 at 1:07 PM

6600 Porterfield Road

6600 Porterfield Road · (704) 313-1310
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6600 Porterfield Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
McAlpine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
ice maker
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Three bed, two bath home near the Arboretum. Pet Friendly! Super high end upstairs stacked LG stacked washer and dryer included! Roku enabled HDTVs are located in each bedroom. 200 megabit Internet included with rent! Recently replaced main living area flooring with premium vinyl plank flooring. New furniture in all three bedrooms, including new linens, pillows and new living-room furniture (2018). Three brand new Original Mattress queen beds (2018). Full sized refrigerator with automatic ice maker and water in the door. Small kitchen appliances gadgets and utensils are included. Plates, pots, pans, cups, mugs, can/bottle openers, towels, sheets and pillows are all included. Close to South Park and Ballantyne. Easy access to shoppes, restaurants and 485. Non-refundable pet fee of $100 per pet.
Short-term furnished lease is a 30 day minimum stay at $80/night!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 100
fee: 100
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6600 Porterfield Road have any available units?
6600 Porterfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6600 Porterfield Road have?
Some of 6600 Porterfield Road's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6600 Porterfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
6600 Porterfield Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6600 Porterfield Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6600 Porterfield Road is pet friendly.
Does 6600 Porterfield Road offer parking?
No, 6600 Porterfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 6600 Porterfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6600 Porterfield Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6600 Porterfield Road have a pool?
No, 6600 Porterfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 6600 Porterfield Road have accessible units?
No, 6600 Porterfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6600 Porterfield Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6600 Porterfield Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6600 Porterfield Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Ashton South End
125 W Tremont Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity