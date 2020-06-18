6600 Porterfield Road

Amenities

Three bed, two bath home near the Arboretum. Pet Friendly! Super high end upstairs stacked LG stacked washer and dryer included! Roku enabled HDTVs are located in each bedroom. 200 megabit Internet included with rent! Recently replaced main living area flooring with premium vinyl plank flooring. New furniture in all three bedrooms, including new linens, pillows and new living-room furniture (2018). Three brand new Original Mattress queen beds (2018). Full sized refrigerator with automatic ice maker and water in the door. Small kitchen appliances gadgets and utensils are included. Plates, pots, pans, cups, mugs, can/bottle openers, towels, sheets and pillows are all included. Close to South Park and Ballantyne. Easy access to shoppes, restaurants and 485. Non-refundable pet fee of $100 per pet.

Short-term furnished lease is a 30 day minimum stay at $80/night!