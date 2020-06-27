All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 5 2019 at 10:55 AM

6543 Matlea Ct

6543 Matlea Court · No Longer Available
Location

6543 Matlea Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Hickory Grove

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
REDUCED !!! Charlotte Home For Rent - Rental home built in late 2015 conveniently located just minutes from I-485, University Area & I-85. The
Baxter is a functional plan designed to maximize space. Highlights include a Spacious Dining Area, Open Plan,
Walk-ins in all Bedrooms & a Laundry Room w/Folding Table. Stainless Steel Appliances, 9ft Ceilings, Dual
Vanities in BOTH baths & much more.
Instructions: Call Seller, Combination, Showing Service
Directions: From 485 take the exit for Rocky River Road Turn east (away from town) At the first traffic light, turn right
onto The Plaza Extension. Follow Plaza Extension, crossing over Hood Road.Community is on the left, across
from Northridge Middle School

(RLNE3297362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6543 Matlea Ct have any available units?
6543 Matlea Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 6543 Matlea Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6543 Matlea Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6543 Matlea Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6543 Matlea Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6543 Matlea Ct offer parking?
No, 6543 Matlea Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6543 Matlea Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6543 Matlea Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6543 Matlea Ct have a pool?
No, 6543 Matlea Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6543 Matlea Ct have accessible units?
No, 6543 Matlea Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6543 Matlea Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6543 Matlea Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6543 Matlea Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6543 Matlea Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
