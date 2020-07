Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities google fiber key fob access

Wonderful condo with classy upgrades. Hardwood floors, granite counters, lovely balcony with great view. Walking distance to everything uptown Charlotte has to offer. Walk in closet. Great view of uptown. NEST Thermostat. Includes Google Fiber.



No Section 8.



Resident Benefits Package includes Keyless Smart Home, Asset Protection Plan, Air Filter Delivery Service and more for additional $49/mo.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.