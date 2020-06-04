All apartments in Charlotte
6434 Mallard View Lane
6434 Mallard View Lane

6434 Mallard View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6434 Mallard View Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Large 2 bedroom townhouse with new flooring and paint throughout. Both bedrooms have their own bathroom attached and make this floor plan really popular for roommates. Fenced in back patio area. Community pool. Two designated parking spaces directly in front of townhouse.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6434 Mallard View Lane have any available units?
6434 Mallard View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6434 Mallard View Lane have?
Some of 6434 Mallard View Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6434 Mallard View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6434 Mallard View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6434 Mallard View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6434 Mallard View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6434 Mallard View Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6434 Mallard View Lane offers parking.
Does 6434 Mallard View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6434 Mallard View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6434 Mallard View Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6434 Mallard View Lane has a pool.
Does 6434 Mallard View Lane have accessible units?
No, 6434 Mallard View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6434 Mallard View Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6434 Mallard View Lane has units with dishwashers.

