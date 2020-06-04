6434 Mallard View Lane

Large 2 bedroom townhouse with new flooring and paint throughout. Both bedrooms have their own bathroom attached and make this floor plan really popular for roommates. Fenced in back patio area. Community pool. Two designated parking spaces directly in front of townhouse.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
