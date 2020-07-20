6423 Hermsley Rd

Amenities

Incredible 5 BR House For Rent in Berewick! - You do not want to miss this truly fabulous 5 BR, 2.5 BA house in popular Berewick. Dining room, huge Living room, eat-in Kitchen, downstairs Bedroom, Sunroom and Office or extra Living area complete the downstairs! Upstairs there are 4 additional Bedrooms each with great sized closets and tons of natural light. Storage options are abundant. Backyard is spacious and open. Berewick is located in Southwest Charlotte near I-485 and Steele Creek. This community has tons of amenitites including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground and walking trails to name a few! Set your appointment today 704-814-0461.



