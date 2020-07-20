All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6423 Hermsley Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6423 Hermsley Rd
Last updated June 8 2019 at 10:54 AM

6423 Hermsley Rd

6423 Hermsley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Dixie - Berryhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6423 Hermsley Road, Charlotte, NC 28278
Dixie - Berryhill

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
playground
clubhouse
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Incredible 5 BR House For Rent in Berewick! - You do not want to miss this truly fabulous 5 BR, 2.5 BA house in popular Berewick. Dining room, huge Living room, eat-in Kitchen, downstairs Bedroom, Sunroom and Office or extra Living area complete the downstairs! Upstairs there are 4 additional Bedrooms each with great sized closets and tons of natural light. Storage options are abundant. Backyard is spacious and open. Berewick is located in Southwest Charlotte near I-485 and Steele Creek. This community has tons of amenitites including a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, playground and walking trails to name a few! Set your appointment today 704-814-0461.

(RLNE2776817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6423 Hermsley Rd have any available units?
6423 Hermsley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6423 Hermsley Rd have?
Some of 6423 Hermsley Rd's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6423 Hermsley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6423 Hermsley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6423 Hermsley Rd pet-friendly?
No, 6423 Hermsley Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6423 Hermsley Rd offer parking?
No, 6423 Hermsley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 6423 Hermsley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6423 Hermsley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6423 Hermsley Rd have a pool?
Yes, 6423 Hermsley Rd has a pool.
Does 6423 Hermsley Rd have accessible units?
No, 6423 Hermsley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6423 Hermsley Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6423 Hermsley Rd has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Pavilion at UC
10425 Wheatside Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Lodge at Mallard Creek
7815 Chelsea Jade Ln
Charlotte, NC 28269
708 Summit
708 S Summit Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte