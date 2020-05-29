6417 Spanish Moss Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

FENCED YARD, huge rear deck and large back yard with mature trees! Located in Forest Pond subdivision, this 3 BR, 2.5 bath home has 1681 s.f. and a two-car garage. Wood laminate flooring is in the foyer, dining room and the great room. Great room has lots of space with a vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace. Functional kitchen has all appliances and U-shape counter space. Breakfast area has a sunny bay window and steps out to a huge rear deck, surrounded by mature trees and nature scape, and a spacious rear yard that offers privacy--and is fenced! All bedrooms upstairs. Spacious master bedroom has private bath. Pets are approved case by case. AVAILABLE NOW.