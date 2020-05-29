All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

Location

6417 Spanish Moss Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mineral Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
FENCED YARD, huge rear deck and large back yard with mature trees! Located in Forest Pond subdivision, this 3 BR, 2.5 bath home has 1681 s.f. and a two-car garage. Wood laminate flooring is in the foyer, dining room and the great room. Great room has lots of space with a vaulted ceiling and gas log fireplace. Functional kitchen has all appliances and U-shape counter space. Breakfast area has a sunny bay window and steps out to a huge rear deck, surrounded by mature trees and nature scape, and a spacious rear yard that offers privacy--and is fenced! All bedrooms upstairs. Spacious master bedroom has private bath. Pets are approved case by case. AVAILABLE NOW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6417 Spanish Moss Lane have any available units?
6417 Spanish Moss Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6417 Spanish Moss Lane have?
Some of 6417 Spanish Moss Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6417 Spanish Moss Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6417 Spanish Moss Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6417 Spanish Moss Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6417 Spanish Moss Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6417 Spanish Moss Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6417 Spanish Moss Lane offers parking.
Does 6417 Spanish Moss Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6417 Spanish Moss Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6417 Spanish Moss Lane have a pool?
No, 6417 Spanish Moss Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6417 Spanish Moss Lane have accessible units?
No, 6417 Spanish Moss Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6417 Spanish Moss Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6417 Spanish Moss Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

