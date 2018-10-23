639 E 10th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

You will love the views of Uptown from the terrace of this upgraded condo in Cityview Townes! This is a 3 level unit plus rooftop. Hardwoods, loads of natural light from large windows, contemporary kitchen with island, breakfast bar, and convection microwave. Beautifully-appointed bathrooms with modern vanities. Floorplan offers great office space in addition to the 2 bedrooms. Water and trash included. One parking space - permit for one additional space. Contact Agent for Floorplan. No Subletting Allowed. Tenants only pay electricity. HOA covers trash and water. No gas in the unit. HOA fees included in rental amount.