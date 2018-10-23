All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

639 E 10th Street

639 East 10th Street · No Longer Available
Location

639 East 10th Street, Charlotte, NC 28202
First Ward

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
You will love the views of Uptown from the terrace of this upgraded condo in Cityview Townes! This is a 3 level unit plus rooftop. Hardwoods, loads of natural light from large windows, contemporary kitchen with island, breakfast bar, and convection microwave. Beautifully-appointed bathrooms with modern vanities. Floorplan offers great office space in addition to the 2 bedrooms. Water and trash included. One parking space - permit for one additional space. Contact Agent for Floorplan. No Subletting Allowed. Tenants only pay electricity. HOA covers trash and water. No gas in the unit. HOA fees included in rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 639 E 10th Street have any available units?
639 E 10th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 639 E 10th Street have?
Some of 639 E 10th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 639 E 10th Street currently offering any rent specials?
639 E 10th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 639 E 10th Street pet-friendly?
No, 639 E 10th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 639 E 10th Street offer parking?
Yes, 639 E 10th Street offers parking.
Does 639 E 10th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 639 E 10th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 639 E 10th Street have a pool?
No, 639 E 10th Street does not have a pool.
Does 639 E 10th Street have accessible units?
No, 639 E 10th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 639 E 10th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 639 E 10th Street has units with dishwashers.
