635 Raphael Place - 1

Amenities
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Condo . Located in the NODA area . this is a top unit with 2 floors in a secure building .Minutes from Uptown. perfect for the driver or non driver. Within walking distances to shopping and dining.
Available for a Immediate Move- In.
This condo features:
*Living room
*Dining room
*Kitchen Equipped with stainless steel appliances
*Granite counter tops
*Hardwood floors
*Washer & dryer included
*A spacious terrace off master bedroom
*Central air & gas heat
*1 Car garage
*1 Parking pass
*Community pool
To schedule a tour contact Joy at 980-498-7149 or email joy@mwproperties.net. Additional listings on our website at www.rent777.com.
PETS ALLOWED under 25 pounds per owner!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
Schools;
Garinger High School
Eastway Middle