Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
635 Marsh Road
Last updated August 2 2019 at 8:25 PM

635 Marsh Road

635 Marsh Road · No Longer Available
Location

635 Marsh Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Absolutely beautiful, newly updated ranch home located right in the heart of Sedgefield. Open floor plan which is great for entertaining! Newly renovated kitchen features granite countertops, wrap around bar, and high end appliances. Large and open living room features one of a kind, high vaulted ceilings, and tons of natural light. Backyard patio offers another entertainment space which opens up to a beautiful, private, fully fenced in yard. Inside the Master suite you will find tray ceilings, a huge walk in closet, and dual vanities with granite countertops. Home also features a formal living room, a custom, brand new laundry room, two new HVAC's with Nest Systems, and a 2018 tankless gas water heater. On top of all that, this home recently appraised for higher than listing price! You don't want to miss this gem of a house!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 635 Marsh Road have any available units?
635 Marsh Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 635 Marsh Road have?
Some of 635 Marsh Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 635 Marsh Road currently offering any rent specials?
635 Marsh Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 635 Marsh Road pet-friendly?
No, 635 Marsh Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 635 Marsh Road offer parking?
Yes, 635 Marsh Road offers parking.
Does 635 Marsh Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 635 Marsh Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 635 Marsh Road have a pool?
No, 635 Marsh Road does not have a pool.
Does 635 Marsh Road have accessible units?
No, 635 Marsh Road does not have accessible units.
Does 635 Marsh Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 635 Marsh Road has units with dishwashers.
