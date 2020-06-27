635 Marsh Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Absolutely beautiful, newly updated ranch home located right in the heart of Sedgefield. Open floor plan which is great for entertaining! Newly renovated kitchen features granite countertops, wrap around bar, and high end appliances. Large and open living room features one of a kind, high vaulted ceilings, and tons of natural light. Backyard patio offers another entertainment space which opens up to a beautiful, private, fully fenced in yard. Inside the Master suite you will find tray ceilings, a huge walk in closet, and dual vanities with granite countertops. Home also features a formal living room, a custom, brand new laundry room, two new HVAC's with Nest Systems, and a 2018 tankless gas water heater. On top of all that, this home recently appraised for higher than listing price! You don't want to miss this gem of a house!