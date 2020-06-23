All apartments in Charlotte
6308 Prosperity Commons Drive
Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:40 PM

6308 Prosperity Commons Drive

6308 Prosperity Commons Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6308 Prosperity Commons Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A comfortable home, situated in the desirable Prosperity Ridge subdivision!

This floorplan is perfect for entertaining! A combination formal living room and dining room provide an excellent space for gatherings. Punctuated with a cozy fireplace, the family room overlooks the kitchen—entertaining won't keep you from enjoying time with your guests! The spacious kitchen offers excellent storage and work space. All major appliances are included!

Upstairs, the master bedroom is large enough to offer plenty of room for a king sized bed. The zen-like master bath features a dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. 3 additional bedrooms and a spare full bath complete the home.

An open patio and a grassy backyard offer the perfect space to enjoy the great outdoors!

Situated between Huntersville and the Condord Mills area, you will enjoy easy access to excellent shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to parks and golf. Minutes to I-485, I-77 and I-85! Easily commutable to Uptown!

Pets conditional (limit two pets under 40 pounds).

**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6308 Prosperity Commons Drive have any available units?
6308 Prosperity Commons Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6308 Prosperity Commons Drive have?
Some of 6308 Prosperity Commons Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6308 Prosperity Commons Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6308 Prosperity Commons Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6308 Prosperity Commons Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6308 Prosperity Commons Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6308 Prosperity Commons Drive offer parking?
No, 6308 Prosperity Commons Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6308 Prosperity Commons Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6308 Prosperity Commons Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6308 Prosperity Commons Drive have a pool?
No, 6308 Prosperity Commons Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6308 Prosperity Commons Drive have accessible units?
No, 6308 Prosperity Commons Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6308 Prosperity Commons Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6308 Prosperity Commons Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
