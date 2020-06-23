6308 Prosperity Commons Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A comfortable home, situated in the desirable Prosperity Ridge subdivision!



This floorplan is perfect for entertaining! A combination formal living room and dining room provide an excellent space for gatherings. Punctuated with a cozy fireplace, the family room overlooks the kitchen—entertaining won't keep you from enjoying time with your guests! The spacious kitchen offers excellent storage and work space. All major appliances are included!



Upstairs, the master bedroom is large enough to offer plenty of room for a king sized bed. The zen-like master bath features a dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. 3 additional bedrooms and a spare full bath complete the home.



An open patio and a grassy backyard offer the perfect space to enjoy the great outdoors!



Situated between Huntersville and the Condord Mills area, you will enjoy easy access to excellent shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to parks and golf. Minutes to I-485, I-77 and I-85! Easily commutable to Uptown!



Pets conditional (limit two pets under 40 pounds).



**Security deposit will be the equivalent of no more than one to two months rent**