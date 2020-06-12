629 Belmorrow Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher carport stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, all-brick home with 1 car covered carport in the established Coulwood neighborhood. Inviting double doors open onto slate tiled entryway with vintage light fixture. Spacious kitchen, with separate island, has been completely redone with new counters, cabinets, fixtures, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Downstairs features open floor plan and new LVT flooring throughout. Den has a brick front fireplace and opens onto attached screened porch with ceiling fan perfect for entertaining. There is a separate dining room and living room. Bedrooms also have ceiling fans for added comfort. Brand new washer and dryer included!!! This is a lot of house for the price! Convenient to I-485. Application Fee $60 per person.