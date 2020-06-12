All apartments in Charlotte
629 Belmorrow Drive
629 Belmorrow Drive

629 Belmorrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

629 Belmorrow Drive, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, all-brick home with 1 car covered carport in the established Coulwood neighborhood. Inviting double doors open onto slate tiled entryway with vintage light fixture. Spacious kitchen, with separate island, has been completely redone with new counters, cabinets, fixtures, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Downstairs features open floor plan and new LVT flooring throughout. Den has a brick front fireplace and opens onto attached screened porch with ceiling fan perfect for entertaining. There is a separate dining room and living room. Bedrooms also have ceiling fans for added comfort. Brand new washer and dryer included!!! This is a lot of house for the price! Convenient to I-485. Application Fee $60 per person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 629 Belmorrow Drive have any available units?
629 Belmorrow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 629 Belmorrow Drive have?
Some of 629 Belmorrow Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 629 Belmorrow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
629 Belmorrow Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 629 Belmorrow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 629 Belmorrow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 629 Belmorrow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 629 Belmorrow Drive does offer parking.
Does 629 Belmorrow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 629 Belmorrow Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 629 Belmorrow Drive have a pool?
No, 629 Belmorrow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 629 Belmorrow Drive have accessible units?
No, 629 Belmorrow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 629 Belmorrow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 629 Belmorrow Drive has units with dishwashers.
