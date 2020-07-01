All apartments in Charlotte


Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM

6229 Garamond Drive

6229 Garamond Court · No Longer Available
Location

6229 Garamond Court, Charlotte, NC 28270
Sardis Forest

Amenities

garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Location with master on main level. Home sits in a great cul de sac lot and possible 4th bedroom with bonus on upper level. Great price for the location and condition of the home. Will be freshly painted before occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6229 Garamond Drive have any available units?
6229 Garamond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6229 Garamond Drive have?
Some of 6229 Garamond Drive's amenities include garage, ceiling fan, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6229 Garamond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6229 Garamond Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6229 Garamond Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6229 Garamond Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6229 Garamond Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6229 Garamond Drive offers parking.
Does 6229 Garamond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6229 Garamond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6229 Garamond Drive have a pool?
No, 6229 Garamond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6229 Garamond Drive have accessible units?
No, 6229 Garamond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6229 Garamond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6229 Garamond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

