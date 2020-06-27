6222 Garamond Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage key fob access pet friendly

Luxury home on cul-de-sac street in a wonderful neighborhood?near everything! Open floor plan and hand-scraped hardwoods welcome you into the main level. Updated kitchen with exquisite granite and stainless appliances. Master features two walk-in closets and Jacuzzi tub. Screened porch and stone patio are perfect for enjoying the large fenced-in backyard. 2 car garage.



No Section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.



Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.