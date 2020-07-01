All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 612 Woodruff Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
612 Woodruff Pl
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:37 AM

612 Woodruff Pl

612 Woodruff Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wesley Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

612 Woodruff Place, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Sweet duplex located right on the edge of uptown near Panther Stadium. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with large living area on main level with updated kitchen ( granite counters and stainless appliances ) basement on lower level for extra storage, Huge fenced yard in back, nice front porch. 2 bedrooms upstairs. Lawn maintenance, washer & dryer included. Walk to restaurants, only a few minutes to the center of uptown.

Property will be professionally cleaned prior to move-in. Unit is rented AS-IS. Pets must be approved by the owner. Applicants may apply at www.CarolinaUnitedRealty.com. Click "Available Rentals", click on the property and "Apply Online". $50 application fee required per adult. There is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due with security deposit (after approval).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 Woodruff Pl have any available units?
612 Woodruff Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 Woodruff Pl have?
Some of 612 Woodruff Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 Woodruff Pl currently offering any rent specials?
612 Woodruff Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 Woodruff Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 612 Woodruff Pl is pet friendly.
Does 612 Woodruff Pl offer parking?
No, 612 Woodruff Pl does not offer parking.
Does 612 Woodruff Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 612 Woodruff Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 Woodruff Pl have a pool?
No, 612 Woodruff Pl does not have a pool.
Does 612 Woodruff Pl have accessible units?
No, 612 Woodruff Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 612 Woodruff Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 612 Woodruff Pl has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Crossing at Quail Hollow
8850 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Ashley Square at SouthPark
4845 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte