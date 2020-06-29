All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

6116 Guildford Hill Ln

6116 Guildford Hill Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6116 Guildford Hill Ln, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Available 04/01/20 Brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome - Property Id: 228147

Available 4/1. Unit is still under construction. Call or text 515-422-3193.
Brand New 2 Story townhouse never lived in, loaded with upgrades you will appreciate! Boasting Laminate wood floor in living room with an open flow; Kitchen featuring granite countertops, SS Appliances including the side by side fridge. Brand new washer and dryer also included. Huge double masters suite upstairs with walk-in closet. Master bath with dual vanities with cabinet space; perfect to have his/her space! Conveniently located to I-485 & Shopping! You won't be let down! Please call or text 515-422-3193 for showing.
At least 600 credit score needed and no recent bankruptcy please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228147
Property Id 228147

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5584169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6116 Guildford Hill Ln have any available units?
6116 Guildford Hill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6116 Guildford Hill Ln have?
Some of 6116 Guildford Hill Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6116 Guildford Hill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6116 Guildford Hill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6116 Guildford Hill Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6116 Guildford Hill Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6116 Guildford Hill Ln offer parking?
No, 6116 Guildford Hill Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6116 Guildford Hill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6116 Guildford Hill Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6116 Guildford Hill Ln have a pool?
No, 6116 Guildford Hill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6116 Guildford Hill Ln have accessible units?
No, 6116 Guildford Hill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6116 Guildford Hill Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6116 Guildford Hill Ln has units with dishwashers.
