6116 Guildford Hill Ln

Available 04/01/20 Brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome - Property Id: 228147
Available 4/1. Unit is still under construction. Call or text 515-422-3193.
Brand New 2 Story townhouse never lived in, loaded with upgrades you will appreciate! Boasting Laminate wood floor in living room with an open flow; Kitchen featuring granite countertops, SS Appliances including the side by side fridge. Brand new washer and dryer also included. Huge double masters suite upstairs with walk-in closet. Master bath with dual vanities with cabinet space; perfect to have his/her space! Conveniently located to I-485 & Shopping! You won't be let down! Please call or text 515-422-3193 for showing.
At least 600 credit score needed and no recent bankruptcy please.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228147
No Pets Allowed
