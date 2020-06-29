6116 Guildford Hill Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Available 04/01/20 Brand new 3 bed 2.5 bath Townhome - Property Id: 228147



Available 4/1. Unit is still under construction. Call or text 515-422-3193.

Brand New 2 Story townhouse never lived in, loaded with upgrades you will appreciate! Boasting Laminate wood floor in living room with an open flow; Kitchen featuring granite countertops, SS Appliances including the side by side fridge. Brand new washer and dryer also included. Huge double masters suite upstairs with walk-in closet. Master bath with dual vanities with cabinet space; perfect to have his/her space! Conveniently located to I-485 & Shopping! You won't be let down! Please call or text 515-422-3193 for showing.

At least 600 credit score needed and no recent bankruptcy please.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/228147

No Pets Allowed



