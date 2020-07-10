All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 19 2019 at 11:33 AM

6112 Purbeck Way

6112 Purbeck Way · No Longer Available
Location

6112 Purbeck Way, Charlotte, NC 28215
Bradfield Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
pet friendly
Move in Ready, Spacious 3 Bedroom in Reedy Creek Area - This home will not last long! Brand new, new construction home has barely been lived in! Open Floor plan, huge living room, eat in kitchen with all the modern appliances and 2 car garage on the main level. Upstairs the bedrooms are all great sized. The master bedroom is huge with 2 walk in closets, vaulted ceiling and massive en-suite bathroom. Tons of storage in this home! The patio has been nicely adorned with a custom pergola which makes entertaining convenient and relaxing. Call today to schedule your appointment 704-814-0461.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5114658)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6112 Purbeck Way have any available units?
6112 Purbeck Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6112 Purbeck Way have?
Some of 6112 Purbeck Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6112 Purbeck Way currently offering any rent specials?
6112 Purbeck Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6112 Purbeck Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6112 Purbeck Way is pet friendly.
Does 6112 Purbeck Way offer parking?
Yes, 6112 Purbeck Way offers parking.
Does 6112 Purbeck Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6112 Purbeck Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6112 Purbeck Way have a pool?
No, 6112 Purbeck Way does not have a pool.
Does 6112 Purbeck Way have accessible units?
No, 6112 Purbeck Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6112 Purbeck Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6112 Purbeck Way does not have units with dishwashers.
