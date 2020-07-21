Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6111 Colchester Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6111 Colchester Place
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6111 Colchester Place
6111 Colchester Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Quail Hollow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6111 Colchester Place, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ranch style in South Charlotte area. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, convenience to South Park shopping center, Ballyntine, Pinvelle, I-77, and airport. Move in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6111 Colchester Place have any available units?
6111 Colchester Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6111 Colchester Place have?
Some of 6111 Colchester Place's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6111 Colchester Place currently offering any rent specials?
6111 Colchester Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 Colchester Place pet-friendly?
No, 6111 Colchester Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 6111 Colchester Place offer parking?
No, 6111 Colchester Place does not offer parking.
Does 6111 Colchester Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6111 Colchester Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 Colchester Place have a pool?
No, 6111 Colchester Place does not have a pool.
Does 6111 Colchester Place have accessible units?
No, 6111 Colchester Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 Colchester Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6111 Colchester Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Gastonia, NC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte