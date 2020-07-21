All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6111 Colchester Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6111 Colchester Place
Last updated February 14 2020 at 3:15 AM

6111 Colchester Place

6111 Colchester Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Quail Hollow
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6111 Colchester Place, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Ranch style in South Charlotte area. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, convenience to South Park shopping center, Ballyntine, Pinvelle, I-77, and airport. Move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6111 Colchester Place have any available units?
6111 Colchester Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6111 Colchester Place have?
Some of 6111 Colchester Place's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6111 Colchester Place currently offering any rent specials?
6111 Colchester Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6111 Colchester Place pet-friendly?
No, 6111 Colchester Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6111 Colchester Place offer parking?
No, 6111 Colchester Place does not offer parking.
Does 6111 Colchester Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6111 Colchester Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6111 Colchester Place have a pool?
No, 6111 Colchester Place does not have a pool.
Does 6111 Colchester Place have accessible units?
No, 6111 Colchester Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6111 Colchester Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6111 Colchester Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Camden Touchstone
9200 Westbury Woods Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
Canopy at Baybrook
6609 Reafield Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Lennox SouthPark
4905 Ashley Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Ten05 West Trade
1005 West Trade Street Suite 3111
Charlotte, NC 28216

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte