6108 Gray Gate Lane #J
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

6108 Gray Gate Lane #J

6108 Gray Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6108 Gray Gate Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Quail Hollow

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Serenity Awaits in this Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Condo (Coming Soon) - Nestled away in the treetops of the Bennington Woods community is a top floor 2 bedroom condo. Open floor plan features a decorative fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and built-ins. Double master Split bedroom floor plan with walk-in closets and private baths. Kitchen is equipped with updated backsplash and concrete finished countertops. The private balcony is overlooking a peaceful wooded area and Greenway. Convenient commute to South Park, Ballantyne, and Uptown. Call us today to take a tour of this amazing condo.

No Pets. Washer/Dryer included. Water Included. Community Pool.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5100680)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6108 Gray Gate Lane #J have any available units?
6108 Gray Gate Lane #J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6108 Gray Gate Lane #J have?
Some of 6108 Gray Gate Lane #J's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6108 Gray Gate Lane #J currently offering any rent specials?
6108 Gray Gate Lane #J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6108 Gray Gate Lane #J pet-friendly?
No, 6108 Gray Gate Lane #J is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6108 Gray Gate Lane #J offer parking?
No, 6108 Gray Gate Lane #J does not offer parking.
Does 6108 Gray Gate Lane #J have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6108 Gray Gate Lane #J offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6108 Gray Gate Lane #J have a pool?
Yes, 6108 Gray Gate Lane #J has a pool.
Does 6108 Gray Gate Lane #J have accessible units?
No, 6108 Gray Gate Lane #J does not have accessible units.
Does 6108 Gray Gate Lane #J have units with dishwashers?
No, 6108 Gray Gate Lane #J does not have units with dishwashers.
