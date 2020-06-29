6108 Gray Gate Lane #J

Amenities

Serenity Awaits in this Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Condo (Coming Soon) - Nestled away in the treetops of the Bennington Woods community is a top floor 2 bedroom condo. Open floor plan features a decorative fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and built-ins. Double master Split bedroom floor plan with walk-in closets and private baths. Kitchen is equipped with updated backsplash and concrete finished countertops. The private balcony is overlooking a peaceful wooded area and Greenway. Convenient commute to South Park, Ballantyne, and Uptown. Call us today to take a tour of this amazing condo.



No Pets. Washer/Dryer included. Water Included. Community Pool.



