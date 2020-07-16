6104 Sunbridge Ct.

Amenities

Updated + Spacious Single-Family Home! - This fantastic 4 bedroom, 2 bath single-family home has gotten a facelift! Spacious bedrooms, lots of closet/storage space, & a beautifully remodeled kitchen! NO CARPET, new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, freshly painted, with all new finishes and fixtures. Wood burning fireplace ready for warm nights in the living room, open to the classy kitchen & casual dining area. Master bedroom on main along with another bedroom/office, & two HUGE bedrooms upstairs. Quick access to 77, 85, + Uptown. Only 15 minutes to the new Optimist Hall, NoDa and Bank of America Stadium! Less than 2 miles to 7 different parks. Check out this move-in ready home NOW! Small pets allowed with conditions. Includes landscaping and 4 seasonal interior cleanings. 3D Tour - https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=tG5ZmxN2MjC



(RLNE5527330)