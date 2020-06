Amenities

Spacious townhouse in the tree-lined Garden District of First Ward (Uptown), 3 blocks from Lynx 9th Street Station, First Ward Park, and UNCC Center City. Within walking distance to the center of Uptown, which offers a plethora of shopping, dining, and nightlife options. Private bathroom in each bedroom and a half bath on first floor. One assigned parking space. Permanent street parking for additional vehicles available via city/county permit.