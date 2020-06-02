6053 Brookhaven Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated fire pit

You have to see how spacious this recently remodeled Montclaire home with two master suites is! Main master is on lower level with floor-to-ceiling windows, access to huge back patio with fire pit, giant dual shower and the biggest WIC you may ever see. Head upstairs to main level with kitchen, living and dining room complete with hardwoods, and a remodeled, gorgeous sunroom connected to the deck overlooking large, private, fenced-in yard. Upstairs of split level has a main bath on the hallway as well as 3 additional bedrooms (including second master suite with 3/4 bath). Detached 2-car carport boasts extra covered storage. This house sits on a large, corner lot and has new windows throughout.



Utility saver program will be added to lease for $12/mo for air filters delivered to your doorstep!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.