Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

6034 Misty Way Lane

6034 Misty Way Lane · (704) 650-5707
Location

6034 Misty Way Lane, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1032 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Charming, clean & MOVE-IN READY house on quiet cul-de-sac! Freshly painted, new carpet/pad in great room & bedrooms; vinyl plank in dining & bathrooms. Features modern kitchen cabinets, SS appliances, ceiling fans, fireplace (decorative use only), deck w/storage/utility unit, shed w/shoplight, large fenced backyard & washer/dryer (repair or replacement is tenant's responsibility). Heat pump & water heater new in 2018. Minutes from Independence Blvd. & uptown, as well as shopping & dining! NO PETS; NO smoking inside house. Tenant pays all utilities. Security system may be activated at tenant's expense. Lawn maintenance & qtrly. pest control provided by landlord. Application fee $45/applicant 18 & older. Must have min. 640 credit score to apply & meet income & background check requirements. Email 6034MistyWay@gmail.com for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6034 Misty Way Lane have any available units?
6034 Misty Way Lane has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6034 Misty Way Lane have?
Some of 6034 Misty Way Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6034 Misty Way Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6034 Misty Way Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6034 Misty Way Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6034 Misty Way Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 6034 Misty Way Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6034 Misty Way Lane offers parking.
Does 6034 Misty Way Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6034 Misty Way Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6034 Misty Way Lane have a pool?
No, 6034 Misty Way Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6034 Misty Way Lane have accessible units?
No, 6034 Misty Way Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6034 Misty Way Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6034 Misty Way Lane has units with dishwashers.
