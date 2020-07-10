6034 Misty Way Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Charming, clean & MOVE-IN READY house on quiet cul-de-sac! Freshly painted, new carpet/pad in great room & bedrooms; vinyl plank in dining & bathrooms. Features modern kitchen cabinets, SS appliances, ceiling fans, fireplace (decorative use only), deck w/storage/utility unit, shed w/shoplight, large fenced backyard & washer/dryer (repair or replacement is tenant's responsibility). Heat pump & water heater new in 2018. Minutes from Independence Blvd. & uptown, as well as shopping & dining! NO PETS; NO smoking inside house. Tenant pays all utilities. Security system may be activated at tenant's expense. Lawn maintenance & qtrly. pest control provided by landlord. Application fee $45/applicant 18 & older. Must have min. 640 credit score to apply & meet income & background check requirements. Email 6034MistyWay@gmail.com for more info.