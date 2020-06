Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher all utils included recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Fully furnished two bedroom, two bath condo in Myers Park! Beautifully maintained and upgraded features. All stainless steel appliances. Marble counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms. Master bedroom with private master bath. Spacious walk in shower with beautiful tile work. Guest bedroom has jack and jill bathroom with access from bedroom and front entry walk way. Private back patio with plenty of surrounding greenery views. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED, including cable.