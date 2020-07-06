All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 6029 Donegal Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
6029 Donegal Drive
Last updated November 29 2019 at 5:31 PM

6029 Donegal Drive

6029 Donegal Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
East Forest
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6029 Donegal Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
East Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Affordable, Charming and Spacious Brick Ranch located in highly sought after MORA/McClintock Woods neighborhood, on a corner lot with private courtyard, fenced yard and oversized 2 car carport.

Definitely worth your time to take a look. Homes located in great neighborhoods like this do not last long, so don't delay!

Located on PRIVATE fenced, corner lot. Charming, full brick ranch home with private Courtyard perfect for relaxing or entertaining: Nice Flooring, Open Floor Plan, Breakfast Bar, Nice Appliances, Central Heat and AC, plus much more...

*Home in Excellent, Clean Condition
*One Story Brick Ranch
*Nice Flooring
*Spacious Kitchen with Open Floor Plan
*Breakfast Bar
*Tile Backsplash and Accents
*Private, Peaceful Courtyard - Perfect for Entertaining or Relaxing
*Oversized Carport
*Sitting Porch in Front
*Extra Storage
*Central Heat and AC
*Built-ins in Living Room
*Walk-in Closet In Master Bedroom
*Back Yard Perfect for Outdoor Living
*Flat, Wooded, Fenced Lot

Convenient to Uptown, South Park, 74, shopping, grocery stores and minutes from W.T. Harris Blvd.

According to CMS Public Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: East Mecklenburg HIgh School; McClintock Middle School; Rama Road Elementary (user to verify with school district). Other terms and conditions: Security Deposit of $1495 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance is required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult (anyone 18 years of age or older) that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6029 Donegal Drive have any available units?
6029 Donegal Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6029 Donegal Drive have?
Some of 6029 Donegal Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6029 Donegal Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6029 Donegal Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6029 Donegal Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6029 Donegal Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6029 Donegal Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6029 Donegal Drive offers parking.
Does 6029 Donegal Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6029 Donegal Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6029 Donegal Drive have a pool?
No, 6029 Donegal Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6029 Donegal Drive have accessible units?
No, 6029 Donegal Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6029 Donegal Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6029 Donegal Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Camden Grandview
309 E Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Ayrsley Lofts
9336 Kings Parade Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28273
Broadstone Lemmond Farm
11901 Albemarle Road
Charlotte, NC 28227
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte