6024 Treetop Ct
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

6024 Treetop Ct

6024 Treetop Court · (877) 751-1677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6024 Treetop Court, Charlotte, NC 28212
North Sharon Amity

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 6

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Awesome central location on the east side of Charlotte! Only a short drive to all the excitement in Plaza Midwood and Noda! Only a 15 minute commute to Uptown!

Close to shops, dining and recreation including Reedy Creek Nature Preserve and Charlotte Country Club!

This condo offers approximately 1310 sq ft of space! Features include a combination living and dining space accented with a fireplace. Sliding doors open to a sunroom and private back porch. The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space, and a pass-through to the dining area. Both bedrooms offer ample closet storage, including the master with a walk-in closet.

Trash and water are included!

Community amenities include a pool.

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about the property. Call us at 877.751.1677 oday!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6024 Treetop Ct have any available units?
6024 Treetop Ct has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 6024 Treetop Ct have?
Some of 6024 Treetop Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6024 Treetop Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6024 Treetop Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6024 Treetop Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6024 Treetop Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6024 Treetop Ct offer parking?
No, 6024 Treetop Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6024 Treetop Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6024 Treetop Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6024 Treetop Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6024 Treetop Ct has a pool.
Does 6024 Treetop Ct have accessible units?
No, 6024 Treetop Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6024 Treetop Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6024 Treetop Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
