6024 Treetop Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Awesome central location on the east side of Charlotte! Only a short drive to all the excitement in Plaza Midwood and Noda! Only a 15 minute commute to Uptown!



Close to shops, dining and recreation including Reedy Creek Nature Preserve and Charlotte Country Club!



This condo offers approximately 1310 sq ft of space! Features include a combination living and dining space accented with a fireplace. Sliding doors open to a sunroom and private back porch. The kitchen has lots of cabinet and counter space, and a pass-through to the dining area. Both bedrooms offer ample closet storage, including the master with a walk-in closet.



Trash and water are included!



Community amenities include a pool.



Pets conditional.



We would love to tell you more about the property. Call us at 877.751.1677 oday!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**