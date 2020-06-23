All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 601 Alpha Street.
Last updated July 10 2019 at 5:54 AM

601 Alpha Street

601 Alpha Street · No Longer Available
Location

601 Alpha Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Close proximity to uptown/hospitals along south side. Nice unit with wood floors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 Alpha Street have any available units?
601 Alpha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 601 Alpha Street currently offering any rent specials?
601 Alpha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 Alpha Street pet-friendly?
No, 601 Alpha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 601 Alpha Street offer parking?
No, 601 Alpha Street does not offer parking.
Does 601 Alpha Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 Alpha Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 Alpha Street have a pool?
No, 601 Alpha Street does not have a pool.
Does 601 Alpha Street have accessible units?
No, 601 Alpha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 601 Alpha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 Alpha Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 601 Alpha Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 601 Alpha Street does not have units with air conditioning.
