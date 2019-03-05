All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 600 Walnut Avenue #1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
600 Walnut Avenue #1
Last updated March 25 2019 at 5:04 PM

600 Walnut Avenue #1

600 Walnut Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Wesley Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

600 Walnut Ave, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1 Bedroom condo in historic Wesley Heights features large rooms with tons of storage space. First floor unit has a recently updated kitchen and bathroom yet retains it's original charm. Exterior features include a screened in front porch and off street parking. Located less than a mile from Uptown and a block from the Greenway, you don't want to pass on this opportunity. Walk to nearby shops, restaurants and breweries.
This listing is not posted on Craigslist. Please call Property Manager to set up showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 600 Walnut Avenue #1 have any available units?
600 Walnut Avenue #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 600 Walnut Avenue #1 have?
Some of 600 Walnut Avenue #1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 600 Walnut Avenue #1 currently offering any rent specials?
600 Walnut Avenue #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 600 Walnut Avenue #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 600 Walnut Avenue #1 is pet friendly.
Does 600 Walnut Avenue #1 offer parking?
No, 600 Walnut Avenue #1 does not offer parking.
Does 600 Walnut Avenue #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 600 Walnut Avenue #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 600 Walnut Avenue #1 have a pool?
No, 600 Walnut Avenue #1 does not have a pool.
Does 600 Walnut Avenue #1 have accessible units?
No, 600 Walnut Avenue #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 600 Walnut Avenue #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 600 Walnut Avenue #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Centric Gateway
1010 W Trade St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Collective
2300 North Davidson Street
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte