600 Walnut Avenue #1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1 Bedroom condo in historic Wesley Heights features large rooms with tons of storage space. First floor unit has a recently updated kitchen and bathroom yet retains it's original charm. Exterior features include a screened in front porch and off street parking. Located less than a mile from Uptown and a block from the Greenway, you don't want to pass on this opportunity. Walk to nearby shops, restaurants and breweries.

This listing is not posted on Craigslist. Please call Property Manager to set up showing.