5939 Pisgah Way

Gated community townhome, just off of Nations Ford Rd & Tyvola. Convenient to Hwy 77 & 485, uptown, South Park and airport. Hardwood floor downstairs and carpet upstairs. Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms. Washer/Dryer Included. Approx. 1300 sq ft. Wonderful Two Story Townhome. 2 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. One Attached Garage and One Parking Space. Master Bedroom Features Walk In Closet, Cathedral Ceiling and Ceiling Fan. Master Bath Features Double Vanity, Garden Tub and A Separate Shower. Second Bedroom Features A Full Bath. Private Porch & Patio. Community Swimming Pool. HOA Cuts Grass. No Smoking. No Pets.

Please do not disturb tenant. Property owner is a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina and South Carolina.