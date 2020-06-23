All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:00 AM

5939 Pisgah Way

5939 Pisgah Way · No Longer Available
Location

5939 Pisgah Way, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gated community townhome, just off of Nations Ford Rd & Tyvola. Convenient to Hwy 77 & 485, uptown, South Park and airport. Hardwood floor downstairs and carpet upstairs. Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms. Washer/Dryer Included. Approx. 1300 sq ft. Wonderful Two Story Townhome. 2 Bedrooms & 2.5 Baths. One Attached Garage and One Parking Space. Master Bedroom Features Walk In Closet, Cathedral Ceiling and Ceiling Fan. Master Bath Features Double Vanity, Garden Tub and A Separate Shower. Second Bedroom Features A Full Bath. Private Porch & Patio. Community Swimming Pool. HOA Cuts Grass. No Smoking. No Pets.
Please do not disturb tenant. Property owner is a licensed real estate agent in North Carolina and South Carolina.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5939 Pisgah Way have any available units?
5939 Pisgah Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5939 Pisgah Way have?
Some of 5939 Pisgah Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5939 Pisgah Way currently offering any rent specials?
5939 Pisgah Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5939 Pisgah Way pet-friendly?
No, 5939 Pisgah Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5939 Pisgah Way offer parking?
Yes, 5939 Pisgah Way offers parking.
Does 5939 Pisgah Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5939 Pisgah Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5939 Pisgah Way have a pool?
Yes, 5939 Pisgah Way has a pool.
Does 5939 Pisgah Way have accessible units?
No, 5939 Pisgah Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5939 Pisgah Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5939 Pisgah Way has units with dishwashers.

