All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5911 Pisgah Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5911 Pisgah Way
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

5911 Pisgah Way

5911 Pisgah Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkmount
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5911 Pisgah Way, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
ceiling fan
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Beautiful end unit townhome located in the gated community of Stonebrook. Enjoy new flooring and new beautiful designer paint. The split bedroom floorplan upstairs each have a large en suite bathroom each with large garden tubs, master has separate shower. Feel free to enjoy the community pool and small open area for dog walks or a casual afternoon picnic. Located right off I-77 in south charlotte with easy access to uptown and close to great restaurants and shopping without the sticker shock. Check out this gem before it's too late.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5911 Pisgah Way have any available units?
5911 Pisgah Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5911 Pisgah Way have?
Some of 5911 Pisgah Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5911 Pisgah Way currently offering any rent specials?
5911 Pisgah Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5911 Pisgah Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5911 Pisgah Way is pet friendly.
Does 5911 Pisgah Way offer parking?
Yes, 5911 Pisgah Way offers parking.
Does 5911 Pisgah Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5911 Pisgah Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5911 Pisgah Way have a pool?
Yes, 5911 Pisgah Way has a pool.
Does 5911 Pisgah Way have accessible units?
No, 5911 Pisgah Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5911 Pisgah Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5911 Pisgah Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Museum Tower
525 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Cielo
4943 Park Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Landings at Greenbrooke Apartments
10015 Parthenon Court
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alexander Village
9224 Graham Ridge Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Crest Gateway
1015 W 6th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte