5911 Pisgah Way

Beautiful end unit townhome located in the gated community of Stonebrook. Enjoy new flooring and new beautiful designer paint. The split bedroom floorplan upstairs each have a large en suite bathroom each with large garden tubs, master has separate shower. Feel free to enjoy the community pool and small open area for dog walks or a casual afternoon picnic. Located right off I-77 in south charlotte with easy access to uptown and close to great restaurants and shopping without the sticker shock. Check out this gem before it's too late.