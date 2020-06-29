5907 Carrollton Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

COVID FRIENDLY SHOWINGS!!! Meticulously maintained townhome with 2 car garage in Southpark! Extremely functional floorplan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms up. FRESHLY PAINTED & NEW CARPET! Hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen features 42" cabinets, upgraded Whirlpool 4-burner gas range, stone subway tile backsplash, & granite countertops. Master bedroom with tray ceiling & extremely large walk-in closet. Master bath features tiled shower, dual sinks, & bronze shower enclosure. Upgraded 10x10 patio for added outdoor living space. Designated laundry room on second level for convenience. Garage features built-in shelving for extra storage. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, fitness facility, dog park & access to the Little Sugar Creek Greenway. 5 mins to all the upscale shopping, fine dining, & entertainment that South Park has to offer. Washer/dryer included in rent. Park South Station was built within the parameters of the Brownsfield Program.