Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:59 AM

5907 Carrollton Lane

5907 Carollton Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5907 Carollton Lane, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
COVID FRIENDLY SHOWINGS!!! Meticulously maintained townhome with 2 car garage in Southpark! Extremely functional floorplan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms up. FRESHLY PAINTED & NEW CARPET! Hardwood floors on main level. Kitchen features 42" cabinets, upgraded Whirlpool 4-burner gas range, stone subway tile backsplash, & granite countertops. Master bedroom with tray ceiling & extremely large walk-in closet. Master bath features tiled shower, dual sinks, & bronze shower enclosure. Upgraded 10x10 patio for added outdoor living space. Designated laundry room on second level for convenience. Garage features built-in shelving for extra storage. Community amenities include pool, clubhouse, fitness facility, dog park & access to the Little Sugar Creek Greenway. 5 mins to all the upscale shopping, fine dining, & entertainment that South Park has to offer. Washer/dryer included in rent. Park South Station was built within the parameters of the Brownsfield Program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5907 Carrollton Lane have any available units?
5907 Carrollton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5907 Carrollton Lane have?
Some of 5907 Carrollton Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5907 Carrollton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5907 Carrollton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5907 Carrollton Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5907 Carrollton Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5907 Carrollton Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5907 Carrollton Lane offers parking.
Does 5907 Carrollton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5907 Carrollton Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5907 Carrollton Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5907 Carrollton Lane has a pool.
Does 5907 Carrollton Lane have accessible units?
No, 5907 Carrollton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5907 Carrollton Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5907 Carrollton Lane has units with dishwashers.
