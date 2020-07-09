All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5842 Shining Oak Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5842 Shining Oak Lane
Last updated May 20 2020 at 7:07 PM

5842 Shining Oak Lane

5842 Shining Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5842 Shining Oak Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Davis Lake - Eastfield

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
New Garage Door 5/19, New Refrigerator 5/20; Dark wall in upper bedroom will be neutralized. Meticulously cared for Eastfield Brick Home. This Charming Three Bedroom plus Bonus features classic details such as Wainscoting, Crown Molding, and Tray Ceilings, as well as New Wood Plank flooring on the main level, and New Carpeting on stairs/upper level. Beautiful Formal Dining and Den off Bright, Two-Story Entry. Kitchen with views to Park-like Back Yard features a Breakfast Bar and Breakfast Area, and is open to the Great Room with Gas Fireplace. Three upper bedrooms, including a Large Bonus with its own bonus feature - a mini room for creative minds. Master Suite with tray ceiling and large Master Bath with Garden Tub, Walk-in Shower, Dual Vanity, and Spacious Master Closet. Storage Shed behind back yard fence for your extras. Pets conditional upon owner approval. Small dogs only. MASKS/GLOVES REQUIRED DURING SHOWINGS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5842 Shining Oak Lane have any available units?
5842 Shining Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5842 Shining Oak Lane have?
Some of 5842 Shining Oak Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5842 Shining Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5842 Shining Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5842 Shining Oak Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5842 Shining Oak Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5842 Shining Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5842 Shining Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 5842 Shining Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5842 Shining Oak Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5842 Shining Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 5842 Shining Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5842 Shining Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 5842 Shining Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5842 Shining Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5842 Shining Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crossing at Reedy Creek
4400 John Penn Cir
Charlotte, NC 28215
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Barrington Place
2410 Allerton Way
Charlotte, NC 28213
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
30Six NoDa
424 E 36th St
Charlotte, NC 28205

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte