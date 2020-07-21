All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5836 Pennycross Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5836 Pennycross Lane
Last updated October 8 2019 at 3:07 PM

5836 Pennycross Lane

5836 Pennycross Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5836 Pennycross Lane, Charlotte, NC 28216
Sunset Road

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ONE MONTH FREE ON NEXT MONTHS RENT!! MUST SIGN LEASE BY 10/30/19

Great home on a tree lined street with spacious yard! Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with a 2 car garage. Vaulted ceilings throughout, with gas fireplace in the large living room. Home also has ample counter space and cabinets in the kitchen, with breakfast area and a sit down dining room. Great masters suite with double sinks in the master bath! Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5836 Pennycross Lane have any available units?
5836 Pennycross Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 5836 Pennycross Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5836 Pennycross Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5836 Pennycross Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5836 Pennycross Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5836 Pennycross Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5836 Pennycross Lane offers parking.
Does 5836 Pennycross Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5836 Pennycross Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5836 Pennycross Lane have a pool?
No, 5836 Pennycross Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5836 Pennycross Lane have accessible units?
No, 5836 Pennycross Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5836 Pennycross Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5836 Pennycross Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5836 Pennycross Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5836 Pennycross Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

511 Queens
511 Queens Road
Charlotte, NC 28207
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Berkshire Place Apartments
7700 Cedar Point Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Crest At Galleria
1815 Galleria Club Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Anson at the Lakes
8000 Waterford Lakes Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte