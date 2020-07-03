5835 Ardrey Kell Road

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Brand New Beautiful 3 BR 3.5 BA 2-Story Open Floor Plan Townhome in Convenient Waverly! Steps away from all the shopping, dining and entertaining that Waverly Offer. Master with Sitting Area and Private Balcony. Master Bath with Luxury Walk-in Tile Shower. Good sized Secondary BRs with own Full Bathroom. Gourmet Kitchen with Huge Island. Numerous windows. Easy Access to 485. Award winning schools.

No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval. Go to https://www.lirealtyinternational.com/Rentals_3119925151/Rental_Application to download application form.