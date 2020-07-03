All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 9 2020 at 7:45 AM

5835 Ardrey Kell Road

5835 Ardrey Kell Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5835 Ardrey Kell Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277
Ballantyne East

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Brand New Beautiful 3 BR 3.5 BA 2-Story Open Floor Plan Townhome in Convenient Waverly! Steps away from all the shopping, dining and entertaining that Waverly Offer. Master with Sitting Area and Private Balcony. Master Bath with Luxury Walk-in Tile Shower. Good sized Secondary BRs with own Full Bathroom. Gourmet Kitchen with Huge Island. Numerous windows. Easy Access to 485. Award winning schools.
No smoking. Pets conditional with owner approval. Go to https://www.lirealtyinternational.com/Rentals_3119925151/Rental_Application to download application form.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5835 Ardrey Kell Road have any available units?
5835 Ardrey Kell Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5835 Ardrey Kell Road have?
Some of 5835 Ardrey Kell Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5835 Ardrey Kell Road currently offering any rent specials?
5835 Ardrey Kell Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5835 Ardrey Kell Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5835 Ardrey Kell Road is pet friendly.
Does 5835 Ardrey Kell Road offer parking?
Yes, 5835 Ardrey Kell Road offers parking.
Does 5835 Ardrey Kell Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5835 Ardrey Kell Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5835 Ardrey Kell Road have a pool?
No, 5835 Ardrey Kell Road does not have a pool.
Does 5835 Ardrey Kell Road have accessible units?
No, 5835 Ardrey Kell Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5835 Ardrey Kell Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5835 Ardrey Kell Road does not have units with dishwashers.

