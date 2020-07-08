5737 Justins Forest Drive

Amenities

Upgraded 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in East Charlotte - Subdivision: Lauren Park

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Garage/Parking: 1 Car Garage

Year Built: 2001

Pets: NO

Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater

Schools: Windsor Elem., Eastway Middle, Garinger High School



This recently updated 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1100 square feet. It has a good size living/dining room, bright kitchen and master on main level. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and private full bath. Upstairs has 2 good size bedrooms with attic access and a full bath. The home also has a 1 car garage and large fenced back yard. Located in the Lauren Park community just off Albemarle Rd. and Central Ave. Minutes from University area or Uptown Charlotte. Rent this house with first months rent and $1250 deposit.



