Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5737 Justins Forest Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

5737 Justins Forest Drive

5737 Justins Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5737 Justins Forest Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212
Eastland - Wilora Lake

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Upgraded 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in East Charlotte - Subdivision: Lauren Park
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage/Parking: 1 Car Garage
Year Built: 2001
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater
Schools: Windsor Elem., Eastway Middle, Garinger High School

This recently updated 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1100 square feet. It has a good size living/dining room, bright kitchen and master on main level. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and private full bath. Upstairs has 2 good size bedrooms with attic access and a full bath. The home also has a 1 car garage and large fenced back yard. Located in the Lauren Park community just off Albemarle Rd. and Central Ave. Minutes from University area or Uptown Charlotte. Rent this house with first months rent and $1250 deposit.

(RLNE5742782)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5737 Justins Forest Drive have any available units?
5737 Justins Forest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5737 Justins Forest Drive have?
Some of 5737 Justins Forest Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5737 Justins Forest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5737 Justins Forest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5737 Justins Forest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5737 Justins Forest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5737 Justins Forest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5737 Justins Forest Drive offers parking.
Does 5737 Justins Forest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5737 Justins Forest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5737 Justins Forest Drive have a pool?
No, 5737 Justins Forest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5737 Justins Forest Drive have accessible units?
No, 5737 Justins Forest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5737 Justins Forest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5737 Justins Forest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

