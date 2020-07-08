5737 Justins Forest Drive

Amenities
Upgraded 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home in East Charlotte - Subdivision: Lauren Park
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Garage/Parking: 1 Car Garage
Year Built: 2001
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air Gas Hot Air Gas Water Heater
Schools: Windsor Elem., Eastway Middle, Garinger High School
This recently updated 2 story home features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 1100 square feet. It has a good size living/dining room, bright kitchen and master on main level. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and private full bath. Upstairs has 2 good size bedrooms with attic access and a full bath. The home also has a 1 car garage and large fenced back yard. Located in the Lauren Park community just off Albemarle Rd. and Central Ave. Minutes from University area or Uptown Charlotte. Rent this house with first months rent and $1250 deposit.
(RLNE5742782)