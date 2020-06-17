All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:58 PM

5727 Farmbrook Drive

5727 Farmbrook Drive · (800) 851-5253
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5727 Farmbrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Updated 4 bed / 2.5 bath with open floor plan. 2 bedrooms downstairs, 2 bedrooms and a bath upstairs. New oversized windows let in so much natural light. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinets, and tile flooring. Large mudroom. Large fenced in back yard with patio and gas grill hook up. 2 car side by side parking! No moving cars around or parking on the street. Walk to the new Greenway! Great location 5 min to light rail, 10 min to South Park Mall, 15 min to South End, 20 min to uptown. Zoned for the new Montclaire Elementary, AG Middle, and Myers Park High school.
Washer & Dryer, pest control included.
Play set has been removed.
Pets OK with owner approval of type and breed.
Must pass background and credit check. Security and first months rent due at signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5727 Farmbrook Drive have any available units?
5727 Farmbrook Drive has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5727 Farmbrook Drive have?
Some of 5727 Farmbrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5727 Farmbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5727 Farmbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5727 Farmbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5727 Farmbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5727 Farmbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5727 Farmbrook Drive does offer parking.
Does 5727 Farmbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5727 Farmbrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5727 Farmbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 5727 Farmbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5727 Farmbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 5727 Farmbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5727 Farmbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5727 Farmbrook Drive has units with dishwashers.
