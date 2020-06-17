5727 Farmbrook Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill

Updated 4 bed / 2.5 bath with open floor plan. 2 bedrooms downstairs, 2 bedrooms and a bath upstairs. New oversized windows let in so much natural light. Updated kitchen with granite counter tops, new cabinets, and tile flooring. Large mudroom. Large fenced in back yard with patio and gas grill hook up. 2 car side by side parking! No moving cars around or parking on the street. Walk to the new Greenway! Great location 5 min to light rail, 10 min to South Park Mall, 15 min to South End, 20 min to uptown. Zoned for the new Montclaire Elementary, AG Middle, and Myers Park High school.

Washer & Dryer, pest control included.

Play set has been removed.

Pets OK with owner approval of type and breed.

Must pass background and credit check. Security and first months rent due at signing.