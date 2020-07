Amenities

Renovated home in the South Park area! The property offers so much from a large 2 car garage to an optional second living quarters! Home is nicely updated throughout; new kitchen appliances, new paint, has 2 kitchens, and 2 sets of nice washer / dryers, dishwasher and gas range! Hardwoods, tile, and laminate throughout the home. Enjoy the private back yard and back deck. Pet friendly and rent includes full service lawn care!