All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 5538 Santeelah Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
5538 Santeelah Court
Last updated October 7 2019 at 10:05 PM

5538 Santeelah Court

5538 Santeetlah Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkmount
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5538 Santeetlah Court, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE!
Great end-unit Townhouse in gated community! The first floor features a well-equipped kitchen with bar, pantry, and ample cabinet space, a half bathroom, and a large family room / dining room combo with sliding glass door leading to the patio. Upstairs you will find the master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and private full bath with dual vanities, a garden tub, and separate shower.

***Two Pet Maximum - Dogs restricted to 25lbs or less. All pets must be spayed or neutered***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5538 Santeelah Court have any available units?
5538 Santeelah Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5538 Santeelah Court have?
Some of 5538 Santeelah Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5538 Santeelah Court currently offering any rent specials?
5538 Santeelah Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5538 Santeelah Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5538 Santeelah Court is pet friendly.
Does 5538 Santeelah Court offer parking?
No, 5538 Santeelah Court does not offer parking.
Does 5538 Santeelah Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5538 Santeelah Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5538 Santeelah Court have a pool?
No, 5538 Santeelah Court does not have a pool.
Does 5538 Santeelah Court have accessible units?
No, 5538 Santeelah Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5538 Santeelah Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5538 Santeelah Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
The Avant at Steele Creek
13212 Winter Hazel Rd
Charlotte, NC 28278
Worthington LUXURY Apartments
1526 Flat River Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Alta Purl
1018 North Caldwell Street
Charlotte, NC 28206
Randolph Park
4516 Randolph Rd
Charlotte, NC 28211

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte