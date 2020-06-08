5538 Santeelah Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly walk in closets ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

APPROVED APPLICATION ON FILE!

Great end-unit Townhouse in gated community! The first floor features a well-equipped kitchen with bar, pantry, and ample cabinet space, a half bathroom, and a large family room / dining room combo with sliding glass door leading to the patio. Upstairs you will find the master suite with vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and private full bath with dual vanities, a garden tub, and separate shower.



***Two Pet Maximum - Dogs restricted to 25lbs or less. All pets must be spayed or neutered***