5530 Windy Valley Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

5530 Windy Valley Drive

5530 Windy Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5530 Windy Valley Drive, Charlotte, NC 28208
Todd Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bathtub
carpet
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
w/d hookup
Windy Ridge 3 Bedroom Home - Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Windy Ridge. Kitchen comes equipped with a range, a dishwasher and also has lots of cabinet space for storage. Nice dining area alongside the kitchen! High, vaulted ceilings in the living room. Carpet throughout and vinyl in the kitchen and bathrooms. Both bathrooms feature a full bathtub, and shower. Ceiling fans throughout!

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE2896955)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5530 Windy Valley Drive have any available units?
5530 Windy Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5530 Windy Valley Drive have?
Some of 5530 Windy Valley Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5530 Windy Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5530 Windy Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5530 Windy Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5530 Windy Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5530 Windy Valley Drive offer parking?
No, 5530 Windy Valley Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5530 Windy Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5530 Windy Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5530 Windy Valley Drive have a pool?
No, 5530 Windy Valley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5530 Windy Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 5530 Windy Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5530 Windy Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5530 Windy Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.

