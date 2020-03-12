All apartments in Charlotte
550 New Bern Station Ct
550 New Bern Station Ct

550 New Bern Station Court · No Longer Available
Location

550 New Bern Station Court, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Available for rent is a fantastic modern 2 story South End townhouse featuring 2 bedrooms, each with its own bathroom along with a half-bathroom downstairs. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with a Sub-Zero fridge and custom wine rack. There is also a 2-car tandem garage below the townhouse that provides easy entrance into the main unit. Best of all: the townhouse has its very own rooftop terrace to enjoy all the beautiful sunsets that the Queen City has to offer. Internet & Water are included in rent. The townhouse is fully furnished and can remain so pending tenant preferences.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 550 New Bern Station Ct have any available units?
550 New Bern Station Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 550 New Bern Station Ct have?
Some of 550 New Bern Station Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 550 New Bern Station Ct currently offering any rent specials?
550 New Bern Station Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 550 New Bern Station Ct pet-friendly?
No, 550 New Bern Station Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 550 New Bern Station Ct offer parking?
Yes, 550 New Bern Station Ct offers parking.
Does 550 New Bern Station Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 550 New Bern Station Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 550 New Bern Station Ct have a pool?
No, 550 New Bern Station Ct does not have a pool.
Does 550 New Bern Station Ct have accessible units?
No, 550 New Bern Station Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 550 New Bern Station Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 550 New Bern Station Ct has units with dishwashers.
