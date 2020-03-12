550 New Bern Station Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Available for rent is a fantastic modern 2 story South End townhouse featuring 2 bedrooms, each with its own bathroom along with a half-bathroom downstairs. Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances with a Sub-Zero fridge and custom wine rack. There is also a 2-car tandem garage below the townhouse that provides easy entrance into the main unit. Best of all: the townhouse has its very own rooftop terrace to enjoy all the beautiful sunsets that the Queen City has to offer. Internet & Water are included in rent. The townhouse is fully furnished and can remain so pending tenant preferences.