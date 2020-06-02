All apartments in Charlotte
549 Donatello Avenue

Location

549 Donatello Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
bbq/grill
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Freshly painted this 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, two-story, top floor unit is located at The Renaissance. NODA provides all the conveniences of restaurants, craft breweries, entertainment, art galleries, and access to the Blue Lynx Line, all within walking distance. Open concept gives the living areas an open and airy feel. Juliette balconies accessible from kitchen and living room . Few layouts like this in the complex. Upstairs features spacious bedrooms each with their own full bath. Owner's Retreat has two large closets, double vanities and garden tub/shower. Includes single-car garage and an additional parking pass. Community also features outdoor pool, gas grills, walking paths and pet friendly neighborhood. AT&T fiber installed.
Visit our website at cmrpropertymanagement.com to schedule a self-guided tour any day between 8:00 AM and 9:00 PM.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 549 Donatello Avenue have any available units?
549 Donatello Avenue has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 549 Donatello Avenue have?
Some of 549 Donatello Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 549 Donatello Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
549 Donatello Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 549 Donatello Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 549 Donatello Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 549 Donatello Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 549 Donatello Avenue does offer parking.
Does 549 Donatello Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 549 Donatello Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 549 Donatello Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 549 Donatello Avenue has a pool.
Does 549 Donatello Avenue have accessible units?
No, 549 Donatello Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 549 Donatello Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 549 Donatello Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
