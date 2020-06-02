549 Donatello Avenue

Amenities

Freshly painted this 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath, two-story, top floor unit is located at The Renaissance. NODA provides all the conveniences of restaurants, craft breweries, entertainment, art galleries, and access to the Blue Lynx Line, all within walking distance. Open concept gives the living areas an open and airy feel. Juliette balconies accessible from kitchen and living room . Few layouts like this in the complex. Upstairs features spacious bedrooms each with their own full bath. Owner's Retreat has two large closets, double vanities and garden tub/shower. Includes single-car garage and an additional parking pass. Community also features outdoor pool, gas grills, walking paths and pet friendly neighborhood. AT&T fiber installed.

Visit our website at cmrpropertymanagement.com to schedule a self-guided tour any day between 8:00 AM and 9:00 PM.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.