Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

5439 Cambridge Bay Drive

5439 Cambridge Bay Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5439 Cambridge Bay Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful Highland Creek Ranch home with 4 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths - Subdivision: Highland Creek
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2001
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Highland Creek Elem., Ridge Road Middle, Mallard Creek High School

This spacious ranch style home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 2000 square feet. It has a formal dining room, large living room with fireplace and good size kitchen with lots of cabinets, island and stainless steel appliances. Master bed has vaulted ceiling and private full bath with walk in closet, his/her vanities and separate tub/shower. 4th bedroom can be an office. The home also has a nice deck and fenced back yard! Highland Creek features several Community Pools, Playgrounds, Walking Trails and Golf Course. Convenient to all that Concord Mills has to offer. Quick access to I-485, I-85 or I-77. Rent this home with first month's rent and a $1695 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.

Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs

(RLNE2551456)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5439 Cambridge Bay Drive have any available units?
5439 Cambridge Bay Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5439 Cambridge Bay Drive have?
Some of 5439 Cambridge Bay Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5439 Cambridge Bay Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5439 Cambridge Bay Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5439 Cambridge Bay Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5439 Cambridge Bay Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5439 Cambridge Bay Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5439 Cambridge Bay Drive offers parking.
Does 5439 Cambridge Bay Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5439 Cambridge Bay Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5439 Cambridge Bay Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5439 Cambridge Bay Drive has a pool.
Does 5439 Cambridge Bay Drive have accessible units?
No, 5439 Cambridge Bay Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5439 Cambridge Bay Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5439 Cambridge Bay Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

