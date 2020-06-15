5439 Cambridge Bay Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Highland Creek Ranch home with 4 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths - Subdivision: Highland Creek
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage
Year Built: 2001
Pets: NO
Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater
Schools: Highland Creek Elem., Ridge Road Middle, Mallard Creek High School
This spacious ranch style home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 2000 square feet. It has a formal dining room, large living room with fireplace and good size kitchen with lots of cabinets, island and stainless steel appliances. Master bed has vaulted ceiling and private full bath with walk in closet, his/her vanities and separate tub/shower. 4th bedroom can be an office. The home also has a nice deck and fenced back yard! Highland Creek features several Community Pools, Playgrounds, Walking Trails and Golf Course. Convenient to all that Concord Mills has to offer. Quick access to I-485, I-85 or I-77. Rent this home with first month's rent and a $1695 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.
Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs
(RLNE2551456)