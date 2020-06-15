5439 Cambridge Bay Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful Highland Creek Ranch home with 4 Bedrooms & 2 Full Baths - Subdivision: Highland Creek

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2

Garage/Parking: 2 Car Garage

Year Built: 2001

Pets: NO

Heat Type: Central Air, Gas Hot Air, Gas Water Heater

Schools: Highland Creek Elem., Ridge Road Middle, Mallard Creek High School



This spacious ranch style home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and over 2000 square feet. It has a formal dining room, large living room with fireplace and good size kitchen with lots of cabinets, island and stainless steel appliances. Master bed has vaulted ceiling and private full bath with walk in closet, his/her vanities and separate tub/shower. 4th bedroom can be an office. The home also has a nice deck and fenced back yard! Highland Creek features several Community Pools, Playgrounds, Walking Trails and Golf Course. Convenient to all that Concord Mills has to offer. Quick access to I-485, I-85 or I-77. Rent this home with first month's rent and a $1695 deposit. This property is being offered by Shearer Realty, Inc. See all our homes and apply at www.rentalhousesincharlotte.com or contact our office for more details at 704-567-8200.



Shearer Realty does not participate in any Housing Voucher Programs



(RLNE2551456)