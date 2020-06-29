All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 24 2019

5413 Park Road

5413 Park Road · No Longer Available
Location

5413 Park Road, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautifully maintained 3 Bedroom 2 bath brick home is located in the desirable South Park area and nestled between Park Road park and Marion Diehl park. Located just minutes from South Park mall and all the amazing shops and restaurants of the area.

There is an available move-in date of November 1, 2019.

Home features;

* Open configuration living area,
* Nice kitchen with granite island, and plenty of cabinets,
* Screened porch,
* Very nice bathrooms,
* Undated fixtures throughout,
* Washer/dryer combo included,
* Refinished hardwood floors,
* Large bedrooms,
* Great backyard for entertaining and partially fenced,
* Updated light fixtures

To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com.

Pets allowed with owner's approval!
Small animals only, must be under 25 lbs.

Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

Schools assigned;

Selwyn Elementary
Alexander Graham Middle
Myers Park High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5413 Park Road have any available units?
5413 Park Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5413 Park Road have?
Some of 5413 Park Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5413 Park Road currently offering any rent specials?
5413 Park Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5413 Park Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5413 Park Road is pet friendly.
Does 5413 Park Road offer parking?
No, 5413 Park Road does not offer parking.
Does 5413 Park Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5413 Park Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5413 Park Road have a pool?
No, 5413 Park Road does not have a pool.
Does 5413 Park Road have accessible units?
No, 5413 Park Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5413 Park Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5413 Park Road does not have units with dishwashers.
