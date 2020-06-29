5413 Park Road

Amenities

This beautifully maintained 3 Bedroom 2 bath brick home is located in the desirable South Park area and nestled between Park Road park and Marion Diehl park. Located just minutes from South Park mall and all the amazing shops and restaurants of the area.



There is an available move-in date of November 1, 2019.



Home features;



* Open configuration living area,

* Nice kitchen with granite island, and plenty of cabinets,

* Screened porch,

* Very nice bathrooms,

* Undated fixtures throughout,

* Washer/dryer combo included,

* Refinished hardwood floors,

* Large bedrooms,

* Great backyard for entertaining and partially fenced,

* Updated light fixtures



To schedule a appointment Please Contact Ron at 980-498-7144 or email ron@k2reg.com. Also visit our website at www.k2rental.com.



Pets allowed with owner's approval!

Small animals only, must be under 25 lbs.



Pet Disclaimer: All approved pets require a $350 non-refundable pet fee, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dog or any other animal allowed on the premises. Restricted breeds are as follows: Pit Bull, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepherd. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.



Renters insurance is required on all rentals. We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.



Schools assigned;



Selwyn Elementary

Alexander Graham Middle

Myers Park High