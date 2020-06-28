All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

5321 Valcourt Rd

5321 Valcourt Road · No Longer Available
Location

5321 Valcourt Road, Charlotte, NC 28216
Wedgewood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Great Home In Desirable McIntyre Subdivision - Conveniently located near North Lake Mall, restaurants, entertainment and shopping!! Open kitchen with large breakfast area, black appliances and lots of counter and cabinet space. Fresh paint! New vinyl plank flooring on main level! New carpet upstairs! New light fixtures and ceiling fans! Upstairs features a huge master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom has dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. 2 car garage. Community Pool and playground! Easy access to both I-77 and I-485.

(RLNE5517636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5321 Valcourt Rd have any available units?
5321 Valcourt Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5321 Valcourt Rd have?
Some of 5321 Valcourt Rd's amenities include garage, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5321 Valcourt Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5321 Valcourt Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5321 Valcourt Rd pet-friendly?
No, 5321 Valcourt Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 5321 Valcourt Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5321 Valcourt Rd offers parking.
Does 5321 Valcourt Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5321 Valcourt Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5321 Valcourt Rd have a pool?
Yes, 5321 Valcourt Rd has a pool.
Does 5321 Valcourt Rd have accessible units?
No, 5321 Valcourt Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5321 Valcourt Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5321 Valcourt Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
