5321 Valcourt Rd

Amenities

Great Home In Desirable McIntyre Subdivision - Conveniently located near North Lake Mall, restaurants, entertainment and shopping!! Open kitchen with large breakfast area, black appliances and lots of counter and cabinet space. Fresh paint! New vinyl plank flooring on main level! New carpet upstairs! New light fixtures and ceiling fans! Upstairs features a huge master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bathroom has dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. 2 car garage. Community Pool and playground! Easy access to both I-77 and I-485.



