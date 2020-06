Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Brick Front End Unit-Townhouse - Brick Front End Unit! Large great room with gas fireplace. Back patio just off great room providing easy access to storage unit and neighborhood pool. Tray ceiling in master and a nice walk in master closet. Two additional bedrooms and bath complete the second floor. Close to schools and easy access to the Interstate. Pets up to 40lbs, Maximum 2 per property. No puppies under one year old.



(RLNE3617158)