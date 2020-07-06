5309 Dockery Dr

Amenities

Big place, updated. Family neighborhood. Easy access for professionals who work uptown or people who work for the hospital. Quiet peaceful area. Close drive. Private driveway and garage. Neighborhood security cameras. Quite neighbors



Almost 2100 sq ft. 3 Bed (2 Master Bedrooms, bonus room (3rd room) 4 bath townhouse (2 full, 2 half), garage, located in South Park. Plenty of storage. Hardwood floors, carpet in the bedrooms. Crown molding. Updated kitchen with granite. Community fire pit. Near several parks. Now Access to the new Greenway!



The home is 3 levels. Top level is dual master baths and closets. Second level is a large living room, with upgraded kitchen including travertine flooring and granite counters, half bath, and two sliding doors out to a deck. Ground floor is another half bath, bonus room that could go as 3rd bedroom, washer/dryer, door to backyard, entry way, and garage.

