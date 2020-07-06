All apartments in Charlotte
5309 Dockery Dr
5309 Dockery Dr

5309 Dockery Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5309 Dockery Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Closeburn - Glenkirk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
garage
5309 Dockery - Property Id: 262351

Virtual Tour - 2 videos -
https://youtu.be/sBFMX12vA4w
https://youtu.be/P9jumUTRu5Y

Big place, updated. Family neighborhood. Easy access for professionals who work uptown or people who work for the hospital. Quiet peaceful area. Close drive. Private driveway and garage. Neighborhood security cameras. Quite neighbors

Almost 2100 sq ft. 3 Bed (2 Master Bedrooms, bonus room (3rd room) 4 bath townhouse (2 full, 2 half), garage, located in South Park. Plenty of storage. Hardwood floors, carpet in the bedrooms. Crown molding. Updated kitchen with granite. Community fire pit. Near several parks. Now Access to the new Greenway!

The home is 3 levels. Top level is dual master baths and closets. Second level is a large living room, with upgraded kitchen including travertine flooring and granite counters, half bath, and two sliding doors out to a deck. Ground floor is another half bath, bonus room that could go as 3rd bedroom, washer/dryer, door to backyard, entry way, and garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262351
Property Id 262351

(RLNE5705677)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5309 Dockery Dr have any available units?
5309 Dockery Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5309 Dockery Dr have?
Some of 5309 Dockery Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5309 Dockery Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5309 Dockery Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5309 Dockery Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5309 Dockery Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5309 Dockery Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5309 Dockery Dr offers parking.
Does 5309 Dockery Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5309 Dockery Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5309 Dockery Dr have a pool?
No, 5309 Dockery Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5309 Dockery Dr have accessible units?
No, 5309 Dockery Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5309 Dockery Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5309 Dockery Dr has units with dishwashers.

