Last updated May 9 2019 at 3:57 PM

5303 Rockspray Court

5303 Rockspray Court · No Longer Available
Location

5303 Rockspray Court, Charlotte, NC 28215
Eastland - Wilora Lake

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
All that this charming home needs is your personal touch. Impressive updates make this home even more spectacular. Updates include walls painted in a neutral color scheme, professionally installed flooring and stylish fixtures. In addition to all of this, the kitchen features granite counter tops and comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, which will be installed upon move in. The home cook will be able to cook some wonderful meals in here! The living room is equally as impressive since it is enhanced with a floor to ceiling fireplace and provides easy access to the patio.This home has a lot to offer so be the first to apply for this lovely home. Online applications can be submitted, at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5303 Rockspray Court have any available units?
5303 Rockspray Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 5303 Rockspray Court have?
Some of 5303 Rockspray Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5303 Rockspray Court currently offering any rent specials?
5303 Rockspray Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5303 Rockspray Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5303 Rockspray Court is pet friendly.
Does 5303 Rockspray Court offer parking?
No, 5303 Rockspray Court does not offer parking.
Does 5303 Rockspray Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5303 Rockspray Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5303 Rockspray Court have a pool?
No, 5303 Rockspray Court does not have a pool.
Does 5303 Rockspray Court have accessible units?
No, 5303 Rockspray Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5303 Rockspray Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5303 Rockspray Court does not have units with dishwashers.
