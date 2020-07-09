All apartments in Charlotte
529 Stillgreen Lane

529 Stillgreen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

529 Stillgreen Lane, Charlotte, NC 28214
Coulwood West

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
Now Available is this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 located just a few minutes from I-485. This home features a large living room with gas fireplace, newer carpet, a large eat-in kitchen, 1st floor laundry room and 1 car garage. On the second floor are 4 large bedrooms with ample closet space. The master suite features a large vanity area and garden tub. Conrex Property Management offers a Self Guided Tour for this home. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Make this house your home today!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Stillgreen Lane have any available units?
529 Stillgreen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 529 Stillgreen Lane have?
Some of 529 Stillgreen Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Stillgreen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
529 Stillgreen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Stillgreen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 Stillgreen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 529 Stillgreen Lane offer parking?
Yes, 529 Stillgreen Lane offers parking.
Does 529 Stillgreen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Stillgreen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Stillgreen Lane have a pool?
No, 529 Stillgreen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 529 Stillgreen Lane have accessible units?
No, 529 Stillgreen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Stillgreen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 529 Stillgreen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

