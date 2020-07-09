529 Stillgreen Lane

Amenities

Now Available is this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 1/2 located just a few minutes from I-485. This home features a large living room with gas fireplace, newer carpet, a large eat-in kitchen, 1st floor laundry room and 1 car garage. On the second floor are 4 large bedrooms with ample closet space. The master suite features a large vanity area and garden tub. Conrex Property Management offers a Self Guided Tour for this home. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.



Make this house your home today!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

