524-B Wakefield Drive - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo that has been entirely renovated. Complete with hardwood floors throughout. The best part, perhaps, is a spacious deck off of the kitchen in the back. Front door view offers ample green space and mature trees. Minutes away from dozens of restaurants and bars. You have the same access to grocery stores, the hardware store, outdoor stores, boutiques, the Post office, Yoga studios, Spinning classes, Barre studios, bike shops and much, much more. Last, but not least, you have easy access to center city (approx 4.5 miles driving) or by light rail with perfectly accessible park-and-ride (approx 2 miles). When you are ready to head out of town, hop on I77, just 3 miles from home. Or, head to the international airport that is a quick 15 minute trip. It is impossible to list all the goodness that this location offers, so you will just have to come see for yourself! Included in rent is water, sewer and trash. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, cable/internet.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4935940)