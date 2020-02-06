All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

524-B Wakefield Drive

524 Wakefield Dr · No Longer Available
Location

524 Wakefield Dr, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
yoga
fireplace
internet access
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
yoga
524-B Wakefield Drive - This is a beautiful 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom condo that has been entirely renovated. Complete with hardwood floors throughout. The best part, perhaps, is a spacious deck off of the kitchen in the back. Front door view offers ample green space and mature trees. Minutes away from dozens of restaurants and bars. You have the same access to grocery stores, the hardware store, outdoor stores, boutiques, the Post office, Yoga studios, Spinning classes, Barre studios, bike shops and much, much more. Last, but not least, you have easy access to center city (approx 4.5 miles driving) or by light rail with perfectly accessible park-and-ride (approx 2 miles). When you are ready to head out of town, hop on I77, just 3 miles from home. Or, head to the international airport that is a quick 15 minute trip. It is impossible to list all the goodness that this location offers, so you will just have to come see for yourself! Included in rent is water, sewer and trash. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, cable/internet.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4935940)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524-B Wakefield Drive have any available units?
524-B Wakefield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 524-B Wakefield Drive have?
Some of 524-B Wakefield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524-B Wakefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
524-B Wakefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524-B Wakefield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 524-B Wakefield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 524-B Wakefield Drive offer parking?
No, 524-B Wakefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 524-B Wakefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524-B Wakefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524-B Wakefield Drive have a pool?
No, 524-B Wakefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 524-B Wakefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 524-B Wakefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 524-B Wakefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 524-B Wakefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
